Training prog on integrated fish farming

PASIGHAT, 25 Jan: Thirty-three farmers are participating in a three-day training programme on ‘Fish-based integrated farming system for hill farmers of Arunachal Pradesh’, being organised by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district.

The programme, which began on Thursday, is aimed at generating awareness and demonstrating “the benefits of integrated fish farming with fish culture,” the CHF stated in a release.

It was inaugurated in the presence of, among others, CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika, Extension & Social Science Professor Dr BN Phukan, Dr SK Pattanaik from the College of Agriculture, and KVK in-charge Dr SM Hussain.