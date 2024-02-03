Orientation prog for sector officers

PASIGHAT, 2 Feb: A ‘training and orientation programme’ for sector officers was conducted at the DC office here in East Siang district on Friday.

The training was imparted by district-level master trainer (vulnerability mapping) Dr DP Panda, and was attended by sector officers, ADC (HQ) Tatling Pertin, and CO (Election) Mum Messar.

During the programme, DC Tayi Taggu briefed the participants on the “expected roles of sector officers,” and provided a comprehensive overview of vulnerability mapping, terming it “a significant initiative launched by the Election Commission of India.”

He directed the officers to visit their sectors along with their respective sector police officers to ensure that “they all are well-prepared for the challenges and responsibilities ahead in the electoral process in the district.” (DIPRO)