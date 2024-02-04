Training for blood centre counselors concludes

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: A three days training for blood centre counselors organized by the directorate general health services, ministry of health & family welfare, GoI concluded here on Saturday.

During the training, which was hosted by state blood transfusion service, DHS, Naharlagun, a total of 38 participants from the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal took part.

The training was aimed at imparting basic blood donor counseling to blood centre medical personnel.

RMLH, Delhi blood bank medical officer Dr. Kiran Chaudhary coordinated the entire training programme which was earlier inaugurated by director health services, GoAP Dr. Dandu Wange in presence of APSACS project director Dr. Marbom Basar, CMO (SAG) directorate general health services, ministry of health & family welfare Dr. Krishan Kumar and assistant director general, directorate general health services, ministry of health & family welfare Dr. Manas Roy.