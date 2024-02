LUMDUNG, 3 Feb: East Kameng KVK has conducted a one-day training programme for the farmers and farm women at Lumdung village recently.

Subject matter specialist (fishery) Dr. V.K Misra imparted training on ‘composite fish culture technology package and practices for income generation in mid hill areas of the district.’ Detailed hands-on training about suitability of soil and soil sampling for testing was covered by subject matter expert (soil science) A.K Pandey.