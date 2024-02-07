RGU signs EoI with WeSchool

RONO HILLS, 6 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here signed an ‘expression of interest’ (EoI) with Mumbai (Maharashtra)-based LN Welinkar Institute of Management & Research (WeSchool) principal LN Welingkar “to collaborate and explore frontiers of management education and research in the country, in consonance with the dynamics of global sustainability and economic vectors,” RGU informed in a release on Tuesday.

The EoI was signed by

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and WeSchool director Prof Uday Salunkhe, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor Thiru RN Ravi, at WeSchool in Mumbai.

Prof Kushwaha expressed hope that “the EoI will be instrumental in improvising the youths of Arunachal Pradesh to get cutting-edge academic and research exposure with a management institute of national repute.”

On the sidelines of the ceremony, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that “it will strengthen the academic and research pursuits for both the institutions of academic excellence, particularly in the field of management and its allied disciplines that may bring rapid socioeconomic transformation in the country,” while RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung termed it “a welcome step towards building cooperation and will promote exchanges between faculty members to explore and develop joint teaching and research projects relevant to industry, government and statutory or regulatory bodies.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin informed that “the EoI signing ceremony was a part of the ‘North East Calling’ programme organised at WeSchool, Mumbai, on 31 January, 2024, and the signed EoI between RGU and WeSchool got formally handed over to the RGU administration on 5 February.”