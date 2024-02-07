Suspension bridge collapses, 9 injured

[ Pisi Zauing ]

LUNGPANG, 6 Feb: Nine villagers, including women, children and a pregnant woman, were injured when a foot suspension bridge in Lungpang village in Nampong circle of Changlang district collapsed at around 6 pm on Sunday.

The bridge collapsed when the villagers were crossing it, returning home after attending a church programme.

The injured villagers were swiftly rushed to KBM Hospital in Kharsang for treatment.

Several other villagers escaped from the jaws of death.

The suspension bridge connects Lungpang village with Rima-Putok circle. The wire-rope foot suspension bridge over the Rima river had constructed by the water resource department.

It was dedicated to the villagers on 16 November, 2021 by local MLA Laisam Simai.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of the villagers and the quality of the materials used for the construction of the bridge, which is the lifeline of the people of Lungpang area.

It remains to be seen if the authorities will initiate any action against those involved in the constructing such low-standard suspension bridge or, as usual, simply let it remain.