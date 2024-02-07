NMOPS demands restoration of old pension scheme

Staff reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Reiterating its demand for restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), the state unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) on Tuesday said that it will launch a democratic movement, themed ‘No OPS, No Vote’, against the state government.

Addressing mediaper-sons at the Arunachal Press Club here, state NMOPS president Dakme Abo said, “We have been submitting memorandums since 2021 to scrap the new pension scheme (NPS) and restore the OPS, but there has been no response from the state government.”

“Recently, we received a letter from the accounts directorate, stating that the NPS is good, indicating that the state government is not ready to listen to our demand,” he said.

“If the NPS is good, then why are all the ministers, MLAs and MPs availing their pensions under the OPS?” Abo demanded to know.

“There are many states in India that are taking the OPS. Why is our state government not accepting the OPS? We have examined that the NPS is not good for the government employees and their families; therefore we strongly oppose and demand scrapping of the NPS,” he added.

“We government employees, from Group A to MTS, have decided to launch a democratic movement against the state government with the theme ‘No OPS, No Vote’ in the forthcoming state assembly elections,” Abo said.

NMOPS secretary Chinmoy Bhowmik highlighted the demerits of the NPS.