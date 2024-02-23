GBs village-level functionaries of DA: DC

RUKSIN, 22 Feb: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu said that gaon burahs and gaon buris (GB) are the village-level functionaries of the district administration.

Addressing the general conference of the All East Siang Gaon Bura/Buris Welfare Association (AESGBWA) here recently, the DC said that the GBs are “appointed as the most knowledgeable persons having good ties with everyone in the village to oversee matters relating to law and order issues at village level in general.”

“The GBs must deliver prompt justice,” he said, adding that “if justice is not served on time, it is as if no justice has been served.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the association, seeking “construction of a ‘Gao Burah Bhavan’ in Pasighat, granting of retirement to aged and poor-performing GBs, and converting their honorarium to old age pension system,” the DC assured to “put forth the demands to the appropriate authority for further necessary action.”

AESGBBWA president Pelsam Tayeng and its general secretary Tayam Dupak elaborated the roles of the GBs, while the presidents and secretaries of all blocks raised various issues in their respective blocks, and discussed other issues like identification of drug users and peddlers, awareness on protection of wildlife, surrender of airguns, implementation of government schemes, and such.

The conference, which was attended also by Bilat CO Rupir Sibo, advocate Taber Tamuk, ZPM Olik Tapok and GBs of eight blocks of the district, was held from 18-19 February. (DIPRO)