Training prog on tailoring

TAWANG, 26 Feb: Ten individuals are participating in a training programme on tailoring, which began at Monyul Sports Club here on 26 February, and will conclude on 6 March.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang inaugurated the programme, and unveiled the logo of the Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company Limited (TGFPCL).

Sponsored by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd as part of its CSR initiative, the training is being conducted by the North East Society for Handicraft Incubation and Livelihood Promotion, in collaboration with TRCMS BDO-CBBO Pinky Thokchom and a master trainer from Longding district.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang shared his personal tailoring experience with the trainees, and emphasized the importance of “teaching precise cutting techniques before stitching.”

He urged the organisers to “monitor the beneficiaries’ progress post-training, envisioning additional income for farmers through evening tailoring activities.”

On the launch of the TGFPCL logo, the DC stressed the significance of a company’s logo as its identity, and encouraged farmers to “work diligently to establish the brand logo’s popularity and reliability.”

DDI Tsering Drema invited farmers and youths to “register for an upcoming training programme on solar light fittings and repairing,” to be conducted by her department.

DAO Toli Bam, DHO Saifur Rehman, and DDI Tsering Drema also spoke.

Among others, TGFPCL president Nawang Chozom was also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)