RONO HILLS, 26 Feb: More than 30 graduate students are attending a three-day workshop on orchid cultivation which began at the botany department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

“Renowned orchidologist of Northeast India, Khyanjeet Gogoi – a member of the Orchid Society of Eastern Himalayas and the Regional Orchid Germplasm Conservation and Propagation Centre (Assam Circle) – is the trainer on vegetative propagation of orchids,” the department informed in a release, adding that acclaimed taxonomist Prof Abhaya Prasad Das will also deliver a lecture.

“The workshop is being organised by DBT-GoI, and sponsored by the institutional biotech hub of the university under a research and extension project titled ‘Micropropagation of selected orchids and on-site training on orchid cultivation for skill development and entrepreneurship promotion in Arunachal Pradesh’,” the release said.