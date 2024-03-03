Political opportunism in Arunachal

[ Ripi Bagra ]

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its efforts to attract defections from opposition parties in the state. On 25 February, two senior Congress leaders – Wanglin Lowangdong and Ninong Ering – and two leaders from the National People’s Party (NPP) – Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar – switched allegiance and joined the BJP. Defections are not uncommon and have become a recurrent phenomenon. Such occurrences are not isolated incidents but reflect a trend that occurs with notable frequency in the state. This trend underscores the pragmatic calculations that often govern the decisions of politicians, where personal benefits outweigh loyalty to any particular party. While politicians may profess to work for the betterment of the people, it is undeniable that they also seek to advance their own interests in the process.

The concept of political allegiance has become fluid, with leaders readily jumping ship to join parties that offer them the most lucrative opportunities for personal growth and advancement. This lack of loyalty to a specific party reflects the transactional nature of politics, where alliances are forged and broken based on the perceived benefits that can be gained. While some may argue that this behaviour compromises the integrity of the democratic process, others view it as a pragmatic response to the realities of political life.

In Arunachal Pradesh’ politics, ideology occupies a peripheral role, if any. While political parties may adopt certain ideologies in their manifestos, these are often eclipsed by the allure of power, patronage, and material benefits. Electoral decisions in the state are primarily driven by clan and money, rather than the ideologies of political parties. As a result, ideological differences between parties hold little sway over the electorate, who are more concerned with the tangible outcomes promised by individual leaders. It can be said that, for voters, the most important factor isn’t the quality of the leader but rather the candidate’s clan and how much money they can offer. This leader-centric approach transcends party lines, leading to instances where voters readily switch their support based on the appeal of a particular candidate, irrespective of the party they represent.

It has been observed that the politicians in Arunachal exhibit an obvious inclination to align themselves with the party in power at the central level. This tendency stems from the understanding that the state government’s stability and formation mainly rely upon the support and resources provided by the central government. Given the state’s significant dependence on the central government for funds and support, there is a prevailing perception among politicians that joining the party in power at the Centre offers them greater access to resources and opportunities for development.

Furthermore, the central government’s role in allocating funds and implementing key policies and projects in Arunachal reinforces the perceived advantages of aligning with the ruling party at the national level. Politicians recognise that being part of the ruling party can facilitate access to central funds and influence decision-making processes, thereby enhancing their ability to address the developmental needs of their constituencies. Most of the current BJP leaders had previously been associated with the Congress party when the UPA was in power at the Centre.

Within this context, the pendulum theory of politics offers a compelling framework for understanding the cyclical nature of ideological shifts. There has been a notable rise in right-wing politics in recent years, driven by various socioeconomic and cultural factors. This shift has been accompanied by a corresponding momentum that has propelled right-wing ideologies to the forefront of the political discourse. While the rise of right-wing politics may currently dominate the political landscape, it is essential to recognise that this momentum is not static, and that ideological shifts are inevitable.

It remains to be seen whether politicians prioritise serving the interests of the electorate who voted them into power or prioritise their own personal benefits by frequently switching parties. This trend of political opportunism can potentially undermine the very foundations of democracy by eroding public trust and distorting the electoral process. (The contributor is from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.)