State govt to amend syllabi for APPSCC examination rule

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: The state government on Saturday approved the proposal to amend the syllabi for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) Rule-2019, which includes topics related to Arunachal Pradesh in both preliminary as well as the main APPSCC examinations.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu here, the cabinet also recommended appointing members to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

In one of the important decisions, the cabinet approved notifying 23 local languages and dialects of constitutionally notified tribes of Arunachal as third language in the state, in order to preserve and promote indigenous languages and dialects.

The state cabinet also approved framing of recruitment rules for the posts of joint director of nursing, senior public health nursing officers, district public health nursing officers, laboratory assistants, laboratory technicians, and senior laboratory technicians.

The cabinet also gave its nod to create 39 posts of faculty members in Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) “in view of the upgradation of the intake capacity of MBBS students to 100 in the lone medical college of the state.”

The proposal for creation of one post each of professor, associate professor and assistant professor in the cardiology department of TRIHMS also got the nod from the cabinet.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for creating one post of deputy drugs controller under the health services directorate and one post of chief architect under the state public works department.

The indigenous affairs department also got the cabinet nod for 19 posts, with eight temporary posts and 11 contingency (skilled/un-skilled) posts.

In order to strengthen the frontier highways, the cabinet approved the proposal for two highway circles – in Itanagar and Jairampur – and two highway divisions – in Koloriang and Rupa – along with 20 regular posts and 20 outsourced contractual posts.

It further approved the proposal for creating 42 posts of gaon burahs (GB) and head gaon burahs (HGB). These include 36 posts of GBs and six posts of HGBs in various districts.

Acknowledging the contributions of influential personalities who contributed immensely towards the socioeconomic development of their respective areas, the cabinet gave its approval to rename various government institutions, establishments and places after their names.

According to a cabinet decision, the Govt College in Yachuli, the CHC in Yazali, and the Govt Secondary School in Deed will be renamed as ‘Neelam Taram Govt College, Yachuli’, ‘Jotam Toko Takam CHC, Yazali’, and ‘Neelam Tebi Govt Secondary School, Deed’, respectively.

On the other hand, the Panyor bridge in Yazali, the Govt Higher Secondary School in Talo, and the PMGSY road from 73 Kimin-Ziro BRTF in Lumri village, will be renamed as ‘Gem Taje Bridge, Yazali’, ‘Gem Teri Govt Higher Secondary School, Talo’, and ‘Neelam Nido Road, Lumri’, respectively.

The stretch of the road from Lazu to Khonsa, near the 6th AR unit hospital to the helipad will be renamed ‘Shaheed Babu Rao Road’.

The multipurpose cultural hall and the Leparada district hospital in Basar will be renamed ‘Marto Kamdak Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Basar’ and ‘Todak Basar District Hospital, Basar’, respectively. (CM’s PR Cell)