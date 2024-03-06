Mossang inaugurates public assets

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 5 Mar: Prior to the announcement of the dates for the upcoming simultaneous parliamentary and state assembly elections and promulgation of the model code of conduct, Miao MLA and Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang dedicated a series of public assets to the people of Changlang district on Monday.

Mossang inaugurated the community hall in Khachang village in Miao circle. In Kharsang circle, he inaugurated the subdivision office, the dumping yard in Namchick, and the community halls in Namchick Havi and Singmao villages. All these assets were executed under the urban development & housing department.

Mossang was accompanied by ZPC Khumko Mossang, ADC RD Thungon, the Kharsang subdivision officer, the Miao CO, GHSS Miao Principal Sekhum Ronrang, HoDs, public leaders, and others.

Speaking on behalf of the villagers of Singmao, ex-PRI member Gannan Gaja demanded “immediate renovation of the village link road connecting Miao-Jagun road, the lifeline of the subdivision.” He also demanded “maintenance of the CC bridge and the anganwadi centre in the village.”

Congratulating the villagers, the Miao ADC said, “Since the community hall is your own asset, it is your duty and responsibility to take utmost care and use it to your best advantage.”

He instructed all government departments to implement the central and state government schemes in the villages “sincerely and judiciously,” and appealed to the villagers to participate in the electoral process and ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.

Mossang gave assurance that the link road and the anganwadi centre would be renovated, while public leader Gumjanong Singpho highlighted the development activities undertaken during Mossang’s tenure.