PAA organising badminton, Taekwondo events

ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) is organising two para events – badminton and Taekwondo – in preparation for the 6th National Para Badminton Championship, to be held in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), and the selection trial for the 7th National Para Taekwondo Championship, to be held in Ambala (Haryana).

“Fifty divyangjan players from all around the state will be participating in the para badminton, category (SL-3) (SL-4), (Su-5) WH1 and (SH-6); para Taekwondo category (Poomsae: p10, p20, p30, p40, p50, p60 & p70), and Kyorug k40 & k60,” the PAA informed in a release.

“The winner/selected player will be representing Arunachal Pradesh in aforesaid events,” it said.

For more details, one can contact the PAA secretary in 6009948813, or send an email to paarun2019@gmail.com, or visit the website www.paralympicarunachal.org.