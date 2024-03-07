1st batch of cultural guides training concludes at Ziro

ZIRO, 6 Mar: The first batch of three days training programme for thirty-eight cultural guides concluded here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Conducted and sponsored by the state’s tourism department, the training aimed at attracting more tourists to Arunachal through the display of rich and varied culture of the 26 major tribes of the state.

Resource persons comprised Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) expert from New Delhi, Dr. Madhura Dutta, St. Claret College’s anthropology assistant professor

Dr. Bhaboklang Sokhlet, local tour operator and conservationist Koj Mama and state government’s rural tourism advisor Raj Basu provided intensive classroom and field based trainings to the participants during the programme.

The training programme was organized for Subansiri basin comprising Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri districts. It was coordinated by tourism deputy director Bengia Mama Sonam and district tourism officer Dikchu Raji.

While distributing the certificates to the trainees, ZPM Hibu Oche urged them to utilize their newly acquired skill for uplifting the art and culture of their respective regions.

During the function, renowned conservationist Punyo Chada of Ngunu Ziro NGO was also felicitated for being conferred gold medal at the Indian Responsible Tourism Award 2024 held recently. (DIPRO)