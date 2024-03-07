PAA selects players for national championships

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has selected nine players for the 6th National Para Badminton Championship to be held in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand from 20 to 23 March.

The selected shuttlers are Rakhe Tajo (SL-3), Taje Pali (SL-4), Biri Takar (SL-4), Lemkhul Mossang (SU-5), Bamang Tapung (SU-5), Gokia Gobin (SH-6), Dangu Talik (SH-6), Bamang Rade (SH-6) and Jardam Fai (SH-6).

The selection trial was conducted at Rono Badminton Hall, Doimukh on 6 March.

It has also selected two players for the 7th National Para Taekwondo Championship to be held in Ambala, Haryana on 29 and 30 March. The selected players are Tadar Take (K-40) and Gollo John (P-50).