GO visits polling stations

KALAKTANG, 4 Apr: General observer (GO) Sajjan R on Thursday visited the ‘vulnerable’ and ‘critical’ polling stations in the Kalaktang-Rupa assembly constituency in West Kameng district to assess the availability of assured minimum facilities, booth arrangements, accessibility, route plans, and adherence to electoral guidelines and procedures.

The GO interacted with the district electoral officials as well as voters to obtain firsthand information on the electoral preparedness and voter awareness (DIPRO)