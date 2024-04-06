Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: The Itanagar police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Munna Sahu, on Wednesday.

Based on reliable information that Sahu was coming to Itanagar from Hollongi in a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck (AS07-AC-8357), Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh constituted a police team, comprising Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SIs Giogi Tape and Padam Padi, and Constables Sandeep Yadav, Tayo Bodo, Nabam Chaku and P Bapu, which intercepted the vehicle at Chandranagar bridge at around 6 pm, and, on being interrogated, Sahu revealed that he was on his way to sell heroin in the Itanagar Capital Region.

ICR Special Magistrate (NDPS) Oli Koyu also reached the spot, and all legal formalities were carried out in his presence.

Following a search of the truck, the team seized a brown soap case containing a transparent plastic bag filled with suspected heroin, weighing 14 grams, the pickup truck itself, and Rs 2,100 in cash, suspected to be sales proceeds.

A case [u/s 21 (b)/29 NDPS Act] has been registered in the matter.