RGU VC flags off Yuva Sangam contingent for EBSB prog

RONO HILLS, 5 Apr: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha on Friday flagged off a Yuva Sangam contingent of 44 students pursuing higher education in various disciplines from different universities and colleges of the state for the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) programme to be held at NIT Surat, Gujarat, from 8 to 12 April.

The VC in his address said, “Yuva Sangam is an initiative of the government of India which focuses on conducting exposure tours for youths comprising mainly students studying in higher educational institutions and some off-campus youths from one state or union territory to the other and vice versa. It provides an immersive experience of diverse facets of life, development landmarks, recent achievements and youth connect in the host states.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam encouraged the contingent to “yield the best out of your visits, where you will get a multidimensional exposure under five broad areas, ie, tourism, tradition, development, people-to-people connect and technology.”

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung also spoke.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, who is accompanying the contingent as the chief team escort, informed that “the programme is an initiative under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat led by the union education ministry and executed through the AICTE, New Delhi, and is a seven-day duration tour of youngsters in paired states.”

The programme is patronised by the ministries of culture, tourism, DoNER, sports & youth affairs, I&B, railways, and home affairs, with support from states, the IRCTC, ZCC, NYK and SAI.

For the Yuva Sangam Phase 4, the RGU has been made the nodal institute from the state, to be paired with the NIT Surat and lead the contingent.

Among others, Basic Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Sanjeev Kumar, Economics HoD Prof SK Nayak, other officers, and parents of the students were present at the flagging-off ceremony.