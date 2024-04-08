Cricket match held to promote peaceful polls

SEPPA, 7 Apr: A cricket match between DEO-XI and Candidate-XI was organised here in East Kameng district on Sunday as part of the SVEEP programme to promote ethical voting and foster cooperation from the candidates and the political parties to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections in the district.

District Election Officer (DEO) Sachin Rana administered an oath to the teams to uphold the principles of ethical voting and democratic values.

“We believe that sports have the power to transcend barriers and unite people from diverse backgrounds,” said the DEO.

“Through this cricket match, we hope to not only promote ethical voting but also foster a culture of harmony and cooperation among political parties for the greater good of our district and state,” he added.

The DEO-XI team won the match by 32 runs.

The match ended with distribution of medals and certificates to both teams. (DIPRO)