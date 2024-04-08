Health camp organised to mark WHD

DEPI, 7 Apr: Naharlagun-based TRIHMS’ community medicine department organised a multispecialty health camp in Depi village in East Siang district to mark the World Health Day (WHD) on 7 April.

Themed ‘My health, my right’, the camp was organised in collaboration with the East Siang District Health Society and the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association.

Doctors from TRIHMS, BPGH Pasighat and the Ruksin FRU provided services like ultrasonography, endoscopy, ECG, laboratory investigation, and medicines for free during the camp.

As many as 250 patients benefitted from the camp, which was attended by, among others, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and East Siang DMO Dr Komling Perme.

The camp was inaugurated by HGB Taking Mibang. (DIPRO)