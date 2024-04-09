Proposal to be made for an updated ration supply system in Kra Daadi: DC

PALIN, 8 Apr: Kra Daadi deputy commissioner Sunny K. Singh assured that a proposal for an updated ration supply system in the district will be forwarded to the department concerned to ensure delivery of critical ration items to the remotest villages in the district.

The DC made the assurance during a coordination meeting with the fair price shop (FPS) dealers and nominee carriage contractors of the district here on 6 April.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to challenges in delivery of ration items due to poor road connection, old supply system and outdated rates of transportation were raised and discussed.

Speaking on the importance of ration delivery for the welfare of the people, Singh exhorted all the FPS dealers to discharge duties with a sense of responsibility. The DC hailed the FPS dealers for ensuring delivery of ration throughout the district despite various challenges.

DF&CSO Joram Sanku and All Arunachal Pradesh Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Welfare Association president Tagru Khasa also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)