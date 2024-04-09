Commissioning of EVMs, VVPATs completed

AALO/PAPUMPARE, 8 Apr: Commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs for the April 19 simultaneous election was completed at the Jubilee Hall of the GHSS here in West Siang district on Monday.

The entire process of commissioning of the electronic voting machines, which took three days, was physically monitored by DEO-cum-RO (PC) Mamu Hage, the returning officers of the respective assembly constituencies, AROs and security personnel.

Further, the commissioning of EVMs for Papum Pare district for the simultaneous elections was also completed on Monday.

A total of 272 balloting units, 271 control units and 293 VVPATs were commissioned for the 150 polling stations under the close supervision of General Observer Amit Dhaka, Papum Pare DEO Jiken Bomjen, returning officers, the authorized engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited and others.

The commissioning was done at the indoor badminton stadium at Golden Jubilee Outdoor stadium compound under tight security. (DIPROs)