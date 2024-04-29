DC inaugurates turf football ground

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 28 Apr: The first-ever turf football ground in Dibang Valley district was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora on Saturday.

Named A2 Kickoff Turf Arena, the ground is located in Anguli village.

Proprietor Agni Mihu said that the laying of the turf ground wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi and Anini MLA Mopi Mihu.

Mihu informed that the turf for the ground was provided by the youth affairs department.

Later, a friendly football match was played between Team DC and Team ZPC.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by, among others, ZPC Theko Tayu and SP Ringu Ngupok.