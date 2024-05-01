DC takes stock of monsoon preparedness

PASIGHAT, 30 Apr: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu on Tuesday convened a meeting with officers of various government departments here to take stock of disaster preparedness ahead of the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon.

The DC asked all the departments to submit their disaster management plans on time.

Taggu directed the UD department to clear all the clogged drains within the township here to prevent flooding and spreading of waterborne and vector-borne diseases during the monsoon.

He also reviewed the availability of essential medicines, food stock, relief shelters, etc.

The DC asked the WRD to ensure daily monitoring of the water level of the Siang river and “timely sharing of hydrological data and daily flood report of the district.” (DIPRO)