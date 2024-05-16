Arunachal needs own water policy, says Brahmaputra Board chairman

PASIGHAT, 15 May: Brahmaputra Board chairman Dr. Ranbir Singh said that Arunachal Pradesh should have its own state water policy and flood plain zoning Act to avail the centrally funded schemes. Singh, who was on a two days visit to East Siang district on 12-13 May, said this during an informal meeting with the DC, SP and chief engineers of eastern and western zone of water resources department.

He further said that “Brahmaputra Board is always ready to give technical guidance to Arunachal Pradesh and needs cooperation in return.”

During the discussion, WRD CE urged the Brahmaputra Board to initiate the upgradation process of basin-wise master plan of all basins of Arunachal Pradesh.

The officials also informed the visiting chairman regarding the pending liabilities amounting to Rs. 2.52 Crore in respect of FMP schemes and appealed the Board for its early clearance.

Deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu requested both Brahmaputra Board

and water resources department to come up with nature-based schemes in the future. He opined that the natural course of river should not be disturbed. Taggu also informed that “in the Adi belt area all the rivers/streams having ownership which is a good practice, because this makes the protection of river/stream and its catchment area easier and effective.”

During his tour, Singh visited two projects located at Remi and Oyan, being executed by Brahmaputra Board under Itanagar division. He also visited two project sites, which are in proposal stage, proposed under FMBAP by WRD Pasighat division, for erosion control and flood management work at Siang river and erosion control and flood management work over Sibokorong. (DIPRO)