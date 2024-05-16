APSHRC directs DIG to register ID forging case

ITANAGAR, 15 May: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) on Wednesday directed the director general of police (DGP) to register the complaint/FIR filed by a person from Tripura regarding forging of voter ID card by a resident of Chakma Block No. 2 in Kokila, in Papum Pare district.

In a letter to the commission, complainant Sanjit Debbarma alleged that one Kalijoy Chakma (60) of the aforementioned place has obtained a voter ID card (HBF0402990) by “fraudulent means.”

The complainant also stated that he had filed a complaint in this regard with the DGP on 22 April this year.

“However, the Arunachal Pradesh Police still has not registered the FIR,” the complainant said.

The commission has directed the DGP to also submit the action taken report within 15 days.