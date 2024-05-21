Wakro Sisters bring Carnatic music recitals to Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 20 May: For the music lovers of Tezu, Namsai and Itanagar, the last 10 days were a spellbinding experience, getting exposed to Carnatic music melodies from the Wakro Sisters Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama, as they presented different genres of Carnatic kritis to curious listeners and music lovers in these places, Lohit Libraries informed in a release.

This was the first public performance of Carnatic music in the state, coming from the Wakro Sisters, the first two Arunachali students to pursue serious study of Carnatic music in the last 25 years, it said.

“The Carnatic recital series by the Wakro Sisters was unique and made memorable on account of the participation of two young instrumental prodigies from Kerala, Devanarayan with violin and Sreehari Bhattathiripad with the mridangam. Both boys, just higher secondary school students but brilliant with their rhythmic support, elevated the recitals to great levels of enjoyment for the listeners – even those who had no previous exposure to Carnatic music,” the release stated.

“The Wakro sisters, who are senior volunteers of the Lohit Youth Library Network, conducted recitals in the state from 12 to 20 May at Tezu, Namsai, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital auditorium, Itanagar, apart from recordings at Akashvani Tezu and Itanagar, and Doordarshan Kendra, Itanagar,” it added.

Attending the first recital, organised by Bamboosa Library at the Community Convention Centre in Tezu on 13 May, Lohit DC Shasvat Saurabh said that he was delighted that Lohit district had the privilege of holding the first-ever public Carnatic music recital in Arunachal.

“At the Namsai recital, organised by the VKV Alumni, Namsai, Namsai DC CR Khampa lauded the Wakro Sisters for their splendid command of songs in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages, and suggested that they should “try to compose songs in Mishmi language, too, in Carnatic ragas.”

He presented mementoes to the artistes for their splendid performance.

Addressing a large gathering of music enthusiasts at the RGU auditorium, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Khushwaha expressed appreciation for the two boy artistes from Kerala “who could develop an admirable coordination with Arunachal singers in a very short time.”

“This is a model for others too,” the VC said, and expressed hope that “the music department would organise more such musical events.”

Speaking at the concluding recital, organised by the VKV Alumni Association in Itanagar, RK Mission Hospital secretary Swami Vedasarananda lauded the artistes and the organisers for their punctuality.

“Everyone should develop skill and proficiency in some field of knowledge to be a successful person,”he said, quoting Swami Vivekananda.

Speaking on the occasion, Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri, who is also the convener of the Lohit Youth Library Network, said that “the library network is not an organisation but a handholding of several individuals, youth groups, patrons, NGOs and institutions with government agencies to improve the educational standards of Arunachal’s rural and educationally deprived communities.”

“It is a great honour that the Lohit Youth Library Network is celebrating its 18th foundation day at the programme organised at the RK Mission Hall in the presence of several eminent VKV alumni members,”he added.

Devanarayan and Bhattathiripad said that “playing instruments for the Wakro Sisters was sheer joy. We are also very happy that the listeners in Arunachal warmly appreciated Carnatic music.”

Expressing their joy over singing with the Kerala artistes, the Wakro Sisters expressed hope that it would inspire more Arunachal students to come forward to learn Carnatic music.

“After all, it has many common features with Hindustani music, which many Arunachali youths are already familiar with,” they said.

They expressed gratitude to the Mishmi Welfare Society, Itanagar, and other organisations and dignitaries across the state who participated in the Carnatic music events and presented mementoes to them, the release said.