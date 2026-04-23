Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 22 Apr: Bogong Banggo Land Action Committee (BBLAC), Pasighat demanded that the East Siang district administration carry out a drive to clear encroached government land within the jurisdiction of Pasighat Municipal Council.

The committee also demanded that the authority review land allotments and formulate a comprehensive land policy to prevent further encroachment on government land and notified areas.

A recent representation submitted to the East Siang DC indicated large-scale encroachment of government land in the township area. It stated that illegal occupation of government land might obstruct future implementation of various urban development schemes.

The Kebang gave the administration 60 days to evict the encroachers.

The district land revenue and settlement officer (DLRSO) of East Siang said the authority would take necessary action against encroachers after examining land settlement records.