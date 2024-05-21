Woman wildlife photographer from Arunachal speaks at ‘trans-disciplinary conversations’

DELHI, 20 May: Wildlife photographer and documentary filmmaker Chajo Lowang from Tirap district was one of the speakers at an event themed ‘The act of doing – Trans-disciplinary conversations on pedagogies of knowledge making’, held on 17 and 18 May at the Goethe-Institut, Max Mueller Bhavanhere.

The two-day conference, organised by The Third Eye, Nirantar Trust, served as a dynamic platform for knowledge-sharing and interdisciplinary collaboration, according to a press release.

“‘The act of doing’ is a distinctive learning festival organised by The Third Eye, Nirantar Trust. It brings together practitioners from diverse fields to share their experiences with collectives, organisations, groups, and individuals. The event aims to explore the successes and challenges in knowledge-building, fostering dialogues at the intersections of disciplines and geographies for a shared, innovative, and equitable future,” the release stated.

It said that the festival features a series of conversations with leading practitioners in social work, art, teaching, and research.

“They discuss their work with various groups, reflecting on what has been effective and what has not, as well as the debates and celebrations surrounding knowledge-building. Additionally, they explore the potential for interdisciplinary and cross-geographical collaboration for a common, creative, and just future,” it said.

Chajo Lowang, alongside Green Hub founder Rita Banerji, captivated the audience with her inspiring journey as a Green Hub fellow, the release said, adding that she also provided insights into her ongoing book project on the biodiversity and culture of the Nocte tribe, a venture she is undertaking with her teammate, Sara Khongsai.

Lowang and Khongsai, both female wildlife photographers, are trailblazers in documenting the wildlife and cultural heritage of the Nocte tribe of Tirap.

“The session was met with enthusiastic acclaim from the attendees, highlighting the importance and impact of Chajo’s work. In addition to her current book project, Chajo is collaborating with Sara Khongsai, Manisha Kumari, and Yangchen on a film centred on a women storytelling project in Arunachal Pradesh, further contributing to the preservation and celebration of the region’s rich cultural narratives,” it added.