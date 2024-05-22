Kharsang North ZPM passes away

[ Pisi Zauing ]

KHARSANG, 21 May: One of the tallest public leaders of Miao administrative subdivision and incumbent Kharsang North ZPM Chomjong Haidley left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday at 1:55 pm at his residence in Injan village here in Changlang district at the age of 57.

He was born on 23 December, 1967.

He leaves behind his wife, four daughters, and one son.

Immediately after the news of his demise flashed, relatives, friends and well-wishers thronged Injan village to pay their last respects.

Haidley was experiencing multiple health issues for a couple of years, including kidney problem, and was on dialysis. On the evening of 18 May, he suffered a severe stroke, leading to brain haemorrhage. He was rushed to a private hospital in Dibrugarh (Assam), where the doctors declared him brought late with less than 1 percent chance of recovery.

Under compulsion, his family members brought him back home on oxygen cylinder support. After being in coma for 36 hours, he breathed his last at 1:55 pm on Tuesday.

Haidley was one of the tallest public figures of Miao administrative subdivision. He had been elected unopposed as the Kharsang North ZPM on a BJP ticket in 2020. He contested the 2014 Assembly election on a BJP ticket but was defeated byincumbent MLA Kamlung Mossang. He was the founding president of the Tangsa Youth Association.He also held several other important portfolios since his youth.

Socio Economic Development Society, Kharsang president Sanjay Kimsing in a condolence message said that Haidley was not only a great human being but a promising leader. “He was always involved in social work, and his contributions to the Tangsa society will be remembered for years.

“His untimely demise is a great loss to the Tangsa society and the void will be hard to fill,” Kimsing said.

Miao BJP mandal president Pisi Suriya Singpho said that with Haidley’s demise the BJP has lost a sincere, hardworking and committed leader.

Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho in a condolence message said that Miao subdivision in particular and Changlang district ingeneral have lost a tall leader.

“We pray to the almighty to shower his choicest blessings upon the departed soul… and also pray to award strength to the bereaved family to overcome the tragedy,” Gamseng Singpho said.