CEO reviews counting preparedness in Lohit

TEZU, 22 May: Chief electoral officer Pawan Kumar Sain on Wednesday reviewed preparedness for counting of votes and inspected the arrangements being made for this purpose in Lohit district.

The CEO visited the strong room at Amik Ringya and suggested necessary measures to ensure completion of counting process in peaceful manner.

The inspection covered critical aspects such as security measures, infrastructure readiness, and the deployment of personnel.

During the visit, the CEO also interacted with the officials and some members of political parties.

Lohit DEO Shashvat Saurabh gave details of all the necessary measures and arrangements made for the counting day, and safety of the strong rooms.

The CEO was accompanied by SSP Tumme Amo, RO, AROs and other officials. (DIPRO)