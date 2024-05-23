Guv extends Buddha Purnima greetings

ITANAGAR, 22 May: Governor K.T Parnaik has greeted the people of the state, on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The Governor expressed hope that the blessed occasion will continue to promote the virtuous teachings of Lord Buddha in its letter and spirit.

In a message, the Governor said that Gautam Buddha, one of the most profound spiritual teachers, illuminated the minds of his contemporaries and bestowed upon future generations the enduring wisdom of his teachings.

“Through his profound insights and practices, Buddha illuminated the way towards truth and the timeless principles of peace and non-violence for all humanity. His teachings encapsulate the comprehensive ‘Wheel of Dharma,’ rooted in ethical discipline, offering the potential to profoundly transform lives and bestow enduring spiritual fortitude upon us,” he said.

“May Lord Buddha’s teachings inspire us to live a life of compassion, kindness and love,” the Governor wished in his message. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)