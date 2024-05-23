Liyum Lollen Gamlin passes away

ITANAGAR, 22 May: Liyum Lollen Gamlin, wife of former minister Jarkar Gamlin passed away on Tuesday evening following a brief illness.

Family sources said that she passed away peacefully on May 21 evening around 8.50 pm after a brief illness. She will be laid to rest on Thursday at Aalo in West Siang. She is survived by her husband, three children and 10 grandchildren.

Meanwhile, the Kargu Kardi Students’ Union (KKSU) and the Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) have expressed shock and sadness at the demise of Liyum Lollen Gamlin.

“She will always be remembered in the history of our Society for her excellent service as homemaker to a political leader and her legacy will continue to live on through the memories she left behind,” said KKSU president Minku Tato.

The Kargu Kardi Students’ Union expressed its deepest condolences to Jarkar Gamlin and prayed to Almighty God to bestow courage and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The GYO’s president Bomkar Gara and general secretary Geken Boje in a condolence message remembered late Liyum Lollen Gamlin as a “remarkable woman who brought joy and warmth to all those who had the privilege of knowing her. She had kind and gentle spirit, and her absence will be deeply felt by everyone who loved her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength and compassion that will continue to inspire and guide us.”

The GYO further prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.