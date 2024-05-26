3 drug peddlers nabbed

NAHARLAGUN, 25 May: The Naharlagun police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers in two separate cases in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Acting on a tip-off about movement of a drug peddler, the Banderdewa police, led by Inspector Kipa Hamak and SI Koj Tada and their team,intercepted a suspect on a motorcycle, coming from Assam, at Banderdewa.

During search, the police recovered two soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 22.1 grams, from the individual, who was later identified as Debnath Mili (25) of 02 Dahgoria village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

The motorcycle was also seized, the SP added.

The police have registered a criminal case in this regard under

the NDPS Act at the Banderdewa police station.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the SP and Naharlagun SDPO Paul Jerang.

In a separate incident on the same day, a police team led by Naharlagun PS OC Inspector K Dev and SI N Rama arrested two habitual drug peddlers from Papu Nallah, the SP said.

The peddlers have been identified as Tabe Nguri (24) and Manek Liruk (23), both from Raga in Kamle district, Gambo said.

The police recovered 320 empty vials, three vials containing suspected contraband drug, and a soap case from their possession.

They have been arrested in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No 55/24 u/s 21(B), 25/27/29 of the NDPS Act.

“Earlier, in the same case, two other peddlers, including one woman, had already been arrested by the Naharlagun police for possessing a commercial quantity of contraband drugs,” the SP added.