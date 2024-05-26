‘Sons of the Soil Week’ ends

[ Pisi Zauing ]

SOMPOI, 25 May: The ‘Sons of the Soil Remembrance Week’, organised by the Assam Rifles,ended on Saturday.

The final match of the football tournament was played here in Diyun circle on Friday between Oil India and Kharsang FC. A free eye screening camp was also organised here, providing essential healthcare services to those in need.

Meanwhile, in Kharsang, a free dental camp was conducted.

A vibrant ‘unity and peace rally’ was organised in M’pen in Miao circle, where people from various tribes and communities marched from M’pen-II to Milestone 6, emphasising the importance of solidarity and harmony among the communities.

The Assam Rifles invited one and all to join hands and move along as they honour the past, celebrate the present, and pave the way for a brighter and peaceful future.