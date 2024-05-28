Indane composite LPG reintroduced in Tawang

TAWANG, 27 May: Indane composite LPG cylinders have been reintroduced in Tawang district, M/s Tawang Gas Agency manager Tsering Tashiinformed in a release on Monday.

“This composite cylinder is a game changer for the local residents, as it is lightweight, perfect for transportation in the hilly terrain of Tawang, with enhanced safety features. Its transparent design allows users to monitor LPG levels easily,” said Tashi, adding that “three composite connections were handed over by Indian Oil’s State Office Chief General Manager DP Vidartthi.”