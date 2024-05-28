Dree festival volleyball competitions organised

PAPU NALLAH, 27 May: The two-day volleyball competitions organised by the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC)-2024 on 25 and 26 May to commemorate 50 years of the capital Dree festival concluded on a high note on Monday.

CCDFC-2024 games & sports secretary Millo Tarainformed that nine teams participated in the competitions. Dodu Club triumphed in the men’s competition for the third consecutive year, while Sambii Club was the runner-up in a nail-biting match.

Nako Murchi of Sambii Club was adjudged the best player in the men’s category.

CCDFC-2024 women’s wing games & sports secretary Nani Ankha informed that, in the women’s category, Khoñkhuñ Sports Club won the title, with 80’s Club finishing as the runner-up.

Tamo Kunya of Khoñkhuñ Sports Club was named the best player in the women’s category.

Additionally, Sambii Club received the fair play award in both the men’s and the women’s categories.

CCDFC-2024 general secretary Hano Takka informed that “the standard of all the games and sports competitions was maintained.”

“State-level officials were hired for table tennis and badminton, and an international arbiter was invited to judge the chess competition. For the volleyball competitions, referees were brought in from the Arunachal Pradesh Volleyball Referee Board,” he informed.

CCDFC-2024 vice chairman Mudang Tacho appealed to the Apatanis residing in the Itanagar Capital Region and beyond to “join the events and activities wholeheartedly to make the golden jubilee celebration historic.”

CCDFC-2024 chairman Dani Sulu expressed gratitude to the games & sports department and all other departments for successfully conducting yet another event.