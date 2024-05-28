Training prog for kiwi growers

ZIRO, 27 May: Yachuli-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised a training programme on newly planted kiwis for the kiwi growers of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts, under the NEH component, here on Monday.

Sponsored by Karnal (Haryana)-based Indian Institute of Wheat & Barley Research, the programme saw the participation of 50 individuals, including progressive farmer Gyati Loder, Ziro-based Kiwi Research Station’s research associate Mudang Monya, and Tadu Onya and Michi Rinya of the BCLH Farm, Ziro.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Hage Munth said that “the objective of the project is to provide need-based training, along with input distribution, to the farmers and farmwomen of Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri districts.”

She also emphasised on “intercropping with pulse crop to improve soil health and livelihood under the sponsorship of the Indian Institute of Wheat & Barley Research.”

A technical session was also conducted, during which KVK subject matter specialists Mihin Noomphy and Dr Pema Khandu Goiba, besides Loder spoke about organic kiwi cultivation and organic nutrient management in kiwi, and shared information on kiwi plantation, pollination, training, and pruning.

An interactive session was also conducted among farmwomen, progressive farmers and the scientists.

Later, seeds were distributed to the farmers and farmwomen of the two districts.