14th SAPE Education Fair-2024 in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 27 May: The latest edition of 14th SAPE Education Fair 2024 will be organized by SAPE Events & Media Pvt. Ltd at Hotel Arun Subansiri here on 28 and 29 May.

The focus of the event will be to invite students to study under various scholarships and new age courses.

Over 40 reputed educational institutions from across the country offering specialized professional courses in engineering, hospitality, communication, IT, nursing, architecture and other new age courses, are providing one-on-one guidance sessions to candidates, clearing their doubts and explaining them to application processes.

It also facilitates an easy comparison to help in making informed decisions, best suited as per individual needs.

Started in 2004, the SAPE career Fair organises a series of events every year at different locations in India and South East Asia & Africa. Apart from free entry and career counselling, the students would also get the opportunity to avail the benefits of free career aptitude test.

The test will assess and map more than 250 skill attributes of an individual and identify the professional areas in which the student can excel. The report includes the individual attributes mapping, preferred profession and course suggestion. The students can gain information on education expenses and can also use the platform to avail scholarships and on the spot admissions, informed a SAPE Events & Media Pvt. Ltd release.