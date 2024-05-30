Workshop for RGU’s social media champions held

RONO HILLS, 29 May: An orientation workshop for “Social Media Champions of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)” was held at the RGU’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE) on Wednesday. The training session targeted social media managers from each department/institute.

In his inaugural address, RGU VC prof. Saket Kushwaha stressed on the importance of diversifying academic roles to enhance careers. He advised cautious social media engagement to avoid negative perceptions. He also shared that with the NAAC Grade A, the university is on the right path, “but his vision is to see RGU as an ‘Institute of Importance’ alongside top universities of the nation.”

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam emphasized the importance of social media visibility for the university in the digital age. He highlighted the need for departmental SMCs to showcase individual achievements and proposed creating an SOP for smooth operations. He warned against misuse of social media and misinformation, suggesting an annual competition for the best SMC to boost the university’s digital presence.

Earlier, RGU’s PRO in-charge Moyir Riba spoke on the purpose of creation of social media champions at higher education institutes, while RGU’s IDE faculty Chathiam Lowang outlined the program’s objectives.

During technical session, Deputy Editor of ‘The Arunachal Times’ Tongam Rina held a discussion on differences between academic and journalistic writing and guided attendees on proper press release formats. She suggested that SMCs could bridge the gap between academia and the public. She concluded her discussion with the 5 W’s of report writing.

APRO to CMO Raju Mimi highlighted social media’s role in shaping narratives. He cited PM Narendra Modi’s effective use of social media and discussed the power of photos with correct captions. He also shared tips on taking impactful photographs.

Young entrepreneur and digital marketing expert Vivek Srestha conducted a practical session on effective social media use.

He demonstrated creating a Facebook page and maximizing audience reach. He emphasized the importance of the needs of audience in social media campaigns and introduced various AI tools for digital marketing.

IDE faculty Dr. Saurav Mitra moderated the technical sessions.