DEO seeks cooperation for peaceful counting process

DAPORIJO, 29 May: Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner-cum-DEO Talo Potom urged all political parties to cooperate with election functionaries during counting process in order to maintain peace and complete counting process on time.

Addressing an all party coordination meeting on Wednesday here in connection with the upcoming assembly and parliamentary votes counting in the district, Potom further informed that as per ECI directive counting process of assembly votes will be started from 6 am on 2 June, while parliamentary vote counting will be started from 8 am on 4 June.

Deputy DEO Gamtum Padu informed that, there will be two counting centers – Singhik Hall and newly constructed Conventional Hall within the same compound of old Singhik Hall.

SP Thutam Zumba informed that law enforcement agencies have made necessary arrangements to tackle

any kind of situations and traffic regulation has also been planned for free vehicular movement during the counting days. (DIPRO)