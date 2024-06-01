Reason to celebrate

In recent weeks, the sports community of Arunachal Pradesh has had much to celebrate as its athletes have shown a lot of promise.

In the Indian Women’s League second division qualification matches, Arunachal girls Kai Rumi and Jambalu Tayang have made significant contributions to their team, Sreebhumi FC.

The achievement of Techi Doria, the first cricketer from Arunachal to secure a contract with England’s Wolverhampton Cricket Club for the 2024 Birmingham and District Premier League campaign is commendable.

Doria’s dedication extends beyond personal achievements as he also provides free cricket training to students, fostering a new generation of cricketers in his state.

Ibi Lollen has brought pride to Arunachal by winning two bronze medals in the 22nd Asian Arm-wrestling Championship held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

From football to cricket and arm-wrestling, these players have demonstrated that, with dedication and hard work, the sky is the limit.

The success of these athletes serves as an inspiration to sportspersons of not only Arunachal but the whole region. These achievements also underscore the importance of providing adequate infrastructure, training facilities, and support to talented players. The state government and sports authorities must invest in and promote sports.