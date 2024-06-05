Interstate drug peddlers nabbed, drug worth Rs 42 lakhs seized

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested two interstate drug peddlers and seized 348.58 gms of heroin worth Rs 42 lakhs from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the police raided the house of one Urgen Dorjee and seized heroin weighing 65 gms.

“During interrogation, Dorjee disclosed that one Manipuri youth named Tithai Pou Golmei (28) had supplied the drugs from Imphal and would arrive in Itanagar by bus with more drugs in the coming days,” the SP said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and police apprehended Golmei from the Lower Vivek Vihar area here and recovered heroin weighing 283.58 gms from his possession.

A case has been registered against Golmei at the Itanagar police station under the NDPS Act.

Both Dorjee and Golmei are habitual interstate drug peddlers, the SP said, adding that further investigation into the case is on. (PTI)