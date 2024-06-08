A battle between good and dark forces

Editor,

Rahul Gandhi is such a ‘non-starter’ indeed that it seemed like the who’s who of the BJP/NDA government have turned Rahul-bashing as its only mission. If they were so dismissive of ‘Pappu’, why did they relentlessly track every movement, action and comment of the latter and religiously belittle him? Why didn’t they dare to ignore such a non-starter’ instead of getting startled on the mere mention of Rahul or the surname Gandhi?

Since Gandhi represents the force of sanity in the country who desire to see secularism democracy and federalism reinstated at its highest glory, his detractors are always wary of the Congress leader, and so relentlessly stalk the much-maligned ‘Pappu’ and consistently character-assassinate him, thereby providing direct testimony of actually who is/are in relentless fear of Rahul Gandhi.

When Gandhi desired to contest from Wayanad in 2019, it was projected as ‘escape to the south’ with the Kerala constituency getting communally maligned as ‘mini-Pakistan’ or ‘where the majority is in the minority’ by those very personalities who are supposed to represent all Indians. Now when Gandhi desired to contest from Rae Bareli, it got projected as ‘escape from Amethi/Smriti Irani’.

That Gandhi didn’t take these bankrupt statements of the hypocrite elements seriously and concentrated all energy and time to save the idea of India resembles a great life lesson for all. No wonder why he has played an instrumental role in ensuring 99 seats for the Congress from hardly 50-odd in 2019. And along with the allies in the Samajwadi party and the NCP, he has succeeded in denying majority to the BJP in the Parliament, who would now have to remain dependent upon the allies for survival of the regime.

The 2024 general polls were actually a battle between ideas and vision for India – secularism vs communalism, socialism vs crony-capitalism, freedom of speech vs throttling of voice, love vs hatred, and compassion versus indifference.

As for the much repeated challenging question as to who is the alternative, the easiest answer remains that the force of love/compassion is the alternative. Brotherhood/bonhomie is the alternative. Democratic right of fearless expression is the alternative. Secularism, idea of India and its integrity is the alternative. Humanity is the alternative.

And all these qualities are deeply embedded within the persona of Rahul Gandhi, as he not only represents the force of sanity, he also has no skeleton to hide in his cupboard, with his talks always boosted with facts and figures.

Though Gandhi has not yet accomplished his final mission, his relentless fight and struggle by surviving against all odds, ridiculous court cases, false allegations, and character assassination have at least succeeded in ‘gifting’ huge crack on the walls of the citadel of intolerant and dark force.

Another valiant personality – Magsaysay award winning journalist Ravish Kumar – said that “not all battles are fought for victory. Some are fought to tell the world that someone was there on the battlefield.”

Gandhi’s every step and action endorses the spirit of the statement of Ravish Kumar, and it goes without saying that, in very near future, the perseverance of Gandhi will attain ultimate success.

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata