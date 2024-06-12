Choose free and fair elections

Editor,

The Lok Sabha and the Assembly election results got announced and the cabinet minister as well as the prime minister got elected. The ruling government’s slogan of ‘400 paar’ came to nothing as it won bare minimum seats and was forced to form a coalition.

The main reason behind its downfall was the electoral results of Uttar Pradesh. This time around, they didn’t vote for religion- or community-based politics, but voted to raise burning issues, such as unemployment, price-rise, etc. This showed the power of the public and they can change fortunes in politics, provided they exercise their vote with moral principles.

I dream of such a scenario in Arunachal Pradesh, where the public decide the mandates of the candidates and don’t succumb to money power or freebies. The amount of money and freebies involved this election made it all filthy. It influenced many to vote for the highest bidder. How democracy took a backseat and money decided the fate of the candidates. The rightful leaders didn’t get elected this time only money won, as it has been the case for ages.

We were compelled to vote for our buyers, not leaders. I genuinely think that our youths will not taste the value of hard work and hard-earned money if such evil practices continue. When will we learn as a society? The recent example of Uttar Pradesh politics can be used as an example: either we choose unethical vices or ethical values. This depravity has engulfed us so much so that we are blinded by its outcomes. We don’t see our underdeveloped towns and villages. How will the leaders work if we sell our souls for money?

Let’s stop this immoral practice once and for all. Let’s say no to money culture in any election. Let’s pledge for free and fair elections. Let’s chose genuine grassroots, issue-based leaders.

But I am not optimistic as to whether money culture will end and communal politics sneak through.

A concerned citizen