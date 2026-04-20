Editor,

I am a genuine person with benchmark disability (PwBD) who reached the APPSC 2024 interview stage but was not selected. I accepted it as my own shortcoming.

Later, I learnt from credible sources that some candidates without 40% benchmark disability secured selection under the PwBD quota using questionable certificates. As per the RPwD Act, 2016, only 40% or above qualifies. A person with one good eye or ear does not meet this. Yet, I met such a candidate in the APPSC 2024 interview, who later made the final list.

The fault lies not with the APPSC but with misuse of certificates. This also happened in APSSB CSL 2025, where a person who can play football and didn’t need spectacles for vision got selected under the PwBD (low vision) quota.

I humbly appeal to the APPSC to conduct medical verification of all PwBD candidates before interviews through a specialist board. This will ensure that the quota reaches the truly eligible, uphold fairness, and protect genuine PwBD aspirants who cannot compete with general candidates.

This appeal is made with full respect for the APPSC’s transparent functioning.

A genuine PwBD aspirant