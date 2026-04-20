Editor,

A serious issue has been observed in the assignment submission process for IGNOU students at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar. Instead of proper submission at the study centre with an acknowledgement receipt, students are asked to drop assignments in a small, unsecured box.

The box (not even a literal box) is often overflowing, creating a high risk of assignments being lost or misplaced. This is deeply concerning, as students invest significant time and effort into their work and rely on a proper system for submission.

As per IGNOU guidelines, students must receive a stamped or signed acknowledgement, which is currently not being followed. A secure and transparent system is urgently needed.

IGNOU Itanagar must look into this matter and ensure a safe and proper submission process for students.

Anonymous