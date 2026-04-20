Editor,

I would like to bring the attention of the APPSC to an important concern regarding the ongoing PGT recruitment and the upcoming assistant professor recruitment process.

With the declaration of the PGT Mains recently, the successful candidates are gearing up for the upcoming viva, scheduled in May according to the commission’s calendar. However, as highlighted by some previously also in this column, I would like to highlight that many higher degree holders like MPhil and PhD candidates have also appeared in the PGT Mains and some of my senior PhD scholars with BEd degrees have also successfully cleared the Mains and reached the viva.

At the same time, these same MPhil and PhD holders have also qualified for the upcoming assistant professor viva, which was scheduled for April 2026 as per the calendar. However, after the form fill-up in February, there has been no update for this exam for the last two months.

So my concern as a genuinely interested and viva qualified PGT candidate is, if the PGT viva is conducted first and the assistant professor process is held later, candidates selected in both may eventually opt for the assistant professor post. This will lead to PGT vacancies remaining unfilled, depriving genuine candidates, especially when the number of posts is so limited.

Since there has been a drought for 7-8 years for any kind of permanent posts in the Education Department – be it at the school level or college level – in Arunachal Pradesh, the hierarchy of recruitment process must be followed to avoid any wastage of seats.

Alternatively, a proper waiting list for PGT may be maintained to fill any vacancies arising later, just like the APSSB does.

Therefore, if any of the members/staff of the apex recruiting body of the state goes through this writing, I’m sincerely requesting to consider this plea. The commission is requested to conduct and complete the assistant professor selection process before the PGT viva. Since the assistant professor recruitment consists of only one stage, ie, viva, the process can be completed quickly. This will help avoid overlapping selections and ensure that PGT vacancies are filled efficiently.

PGT viva qualified candidate