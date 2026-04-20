Editor,

It is very enigmatic that the APSSB has published the vacancy but its link to fill up the application form is completely corrupted. I am talking about the recent CGL exam notification, Adv No APSSB-13/05/2026, where the date to fill the online form was 24 March, followed by last date of 26 March.

From the beginning to the end, I was trying to apply for the post, but the link was totally corrupted, which irritated me a lot. In the meantime, the link was totally missing from its ‘apply’ section without any relevant notification. Not just me, but many other aspirants faced the same problem.

Why has the board still not issued a clarification in this regard? Please do not compel us to visit, trespass and sabotage.

Moreover, please let me suggest a few words to the board: If it is facing any technical issues in the process of online application mode, then why does the board not start offline application mode?

I vehemently condemn the APSSB for this ugly anomaly. Please stop playing games with the true aspirants. Please provide us with immediate clarification as to why this happened.

Tadi Kodak,

Papu Nallah, Naharlagun